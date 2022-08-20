Volunteers take to beaches to keep Surf City beautiful

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Surf City officials asked the public to help clean up their area beaches over the weekend, and they didn’t disappoint.

About 250 volunteers rolled-up their sleeves, grabbed trash bags and pickers to collect trash found at all 39 beach accesses.

Volunteers were shuttled to and from the beach in groups.

Surf City’s spokesperson Misty LaPointe said the mayor is passionate about the event, holding ‘Beach Sweep’ before tourism season starts to welcome visitors, and toward the end of summer to wrap up the season.

The family and kid friendly event is a way for the public to do their part to keep the beaches clean for all to enjoy, according to LaPointe.

“It fosters education, awareness, and really inspires our youth to do this year-round, year-after-year,” she said. “Just want to say we’re super thankful for all the groups that joined us today (Saturday), we have businesses and non-profits come out, help with this effort and without them, it wouldn’t be as big, and as successful.”

Surf City’s mayor urges the public to continue the clean-up effort throughout the year, adding if people come to a clean beach, they will most likely leave it a clean beach.