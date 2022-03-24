Vote for Wilmington in USA TODAY’s Best American Riverwalk reader’s choice awards

Voting is now open and ends April 11th at noon, with winners being announced the following day.

Wilmington Riverwalk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is once again among the nominees for USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards for Best Riverwalk.

You can vote for Wilmington now by clicking here.

In October 2014, Wilmington won first place in the contest. Last year, it won second place behind Detroit, Michigan.

Being in first place provides priceless exposure and promotion for Wilmington and our Riverwalk because the CVB (convention and visitor bureau) and other economic development organizations are able to incorporate a #1 designation into their marketing materials.