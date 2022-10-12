Voter registration deadline quickly approaching

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching (Photo: Shannon McGee / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to vote in the upcoming general election, your time to register is quickly running out.

The deadline for registering to vote is this Friday — 25 days before election day.

All voter registration forms for the general election are due by 5:00 pm on October 14th.

Forms received by your county Board of Elections office or postmarked by the deadline will be accepted as valid.

If you miss the voter registration deadline and would still like to register you can do so during the one-stop “early voting” period, which begins October 20th.