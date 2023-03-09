Wallops rocket launch to be visible this weekend

A Wallops Island Rocket Launch is scheduled for this weekend (Photo: NASA / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve missed out on previous rocket launches visible in the Cape Fear sky, you’ll have another shot this weekend.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is planning a rocket launch for Saturday between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.

The Cape Fear is expecting mostly clear skies throughout the 2-hour launch window.

Officials say our area should be able to see the rocket around two minutes after launch.