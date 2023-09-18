WANTED: Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian identified

Emily Hayes, seen in a 2020 photos, is wanted for felony hit-and-run (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the woman accused of hitting a pedestrian on Carolina Beach Road this weekend and leaving the scene.

Police have warrants for Emily Elizabeth Hayes, 47. She is wanted for felony hit and run, but police say additional charges will be added.

At this time Hayes is not in custody.

The victim of the hit and run has been identified as Michael Bernard, 61, of Wilmington.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday, shortly after midnight near Sunnyvale Dr.

Police say Bernard had series injuries and later died at Novant Health NHRMC.

If you have any information about the incident or Emily Hayes, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send information anonymously using the TIP 411 app.