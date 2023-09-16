Wilmington Police searching for driver in fatal hit and run

Wilmington Police (Photo courtesy: WWAY staff)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian early Saturday.

It happened near Carolina Beach Road and Sunnyvale shortly after midnight. When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to Novant Helath NHRMC where he later died.

The truck that fled the scene is described as a red or maroon pickup truck, possibly early 2000s, driven by a white female driver with blonde hair.

The victims name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.