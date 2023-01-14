Wanted felon arrested in Bladen County on alleged weapon assault charges

Dillion Keith Long has been arrested for alleged weapons charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted felon has been arrested in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Dillion Keith Long, 22, on Friday on charges stemming from a 2022 incident.

Long was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Long was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.