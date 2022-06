WATCH: Alligator takes a dip in pool of Leland resident over the weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — People weren’t the only ones looking to stay cool over this past weekend.

Brunswick Forest homeowner Judy Isler says she found an alligator floating in their backyard pool on Sunday afternoon.

Wildlife Resources Officers were eventually called.

Although it took awhile to get the gator out of the pool, the animal went peacefully with officers after they put it in their truck and drove away.