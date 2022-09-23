WATCH: Bladen County vehicle break-ins caught on camera

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A few recent vehicle break-ins across Bladen County were caught on camera.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several incidents of vehicle break-ins occurring throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton Areas.

Bladen County Communications says they started receiving reports Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. from citizens that their vehicles had been broken into.

There have been 13 reported break-ins so far. Items that have been reported stolen are money, guns, laptops and other personal items of value.

Bladen County Sheriff McVicker reminds all citizens to keep your property secured and vehicles locked.

If you have any information about these cases you can contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960. All tips will be kept confidential.