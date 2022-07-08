WATCH: GoPro shows plane making emergency landing on NC highway

SWAIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Last Sunday morning around 11:50 am, a small one-engine plane made an emergency landing on US 74 in the western part of the state.

According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot said the engine stalled and he had to set the plane down.

Thankfully there was no crash or injuries, and the pilot landed the plane safely on the road.

Three days later, officers and the pilot returned to the same scene and the pilot took off again.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pilot did an outstanding job not only landing safely on a busy 4-lane during a holiday weekend, but he kept his composure and safely guided the plane off the road to a safe spot that did not interfere with traffic.