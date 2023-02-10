WATCH: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otters split decision on Super Bowl winner

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two otters at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher offered their picks Friday for who will win Super Bowl LVII.

The Aquarium’s oldest otter, Asta, and her son, Ray, made their way toward two bowls of fish.

One was marked with the Kansas City Chiefs logo, the other was tagged for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ray made it to the bowls first, choosing the Chiefs. Asta followed, heading to the Eagles bowl.

You can find out who wins Sunday at 6:30 p.m.