WATCH: Video shows alligator eat Lake Waccamaw homeowner’s doorbell camera during Idalia

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — You never know what your ring doorbell camera will catch.

A man in Lake Waccamaw recently recorded an interesting sight on video.

An alligator grabbed the man’s doorbell camera off the back deck during Tropical Storm Idalia.

“I guess hurricanes make gators hungry,” Mark Todd said on Facebook.