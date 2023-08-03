WATCH: Walker Jenkins doubles on first professional pitch of first professional at bat
South Brunwsick alum was drafted by Minnesota Twins
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Former South Brunswick standout Walker Jenkins just hit a double in his first game. It also game in the first pitch of his first at bat.
On the first PITCH Walker Jenkins saw in his professional career, he laced an opposite field double over the 3B head#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/fkWGULyD03
— Twins Player Development (@TwinsPlayerDev) August 3, 2023