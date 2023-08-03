WATCH: Walker Jenkins doubles on first professional pitch of first professional at bat

South Brunwsick alum was drafted by Minnesota Twins
Jake Eichstaedt,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Former South Brunswick standout Walker Jenkins just hit a double in his first game. It also game in the first pitch of his first at bat.

