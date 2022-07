WATCH: Waterspout spotted offshore of Wrightsville Beach yesterday morning

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You never know what you’ll see when you head down to the coast.

On Sunday, beachgoers were treated to a waterspout offshore near the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier.

The weather phenomena occurred around 9:30 Sunday morning, catching many along the beach by surprise.

Calmer weather is expected this week as the forecast trends drier.