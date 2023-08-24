WATCH: WPD releases video of Market Street officer involved shooting

Newly-released video shows the officer involved shooting on Market Street (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following the Market Street officer involved shooting on August 18th, the Wilmington Police Department has released the traffic camera video footage of the incident.

To watch the full video, click HERE. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

“As displayed in the video, the heroic actions of our officers and the deputies last week undoubtedly saved numerous lives and helped put an end to a criminal rampage,” said Chief Donny Williams. “The suspect open fire on officers and deputies. To protect those around them and themselves, law enforcement returned fire, ultimately fatally wounding the suspect.”

The video shows what occurred as units attempted to apprehend the driver in the 5200 block of Market Street.

“As the video makes clear, the shooting death of William Brent Gilmore was legally justified and consistent with the officers’ training. Their swift action may very well have saved other lives. No officer will face any criminal charges. They should be allowed to return to active duty as soon as they are able,” District Attorney Ben David said.