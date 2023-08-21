New information on Market St and Wrightsville Beach shooting investigation from last week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New information has been provided on the condition of a woman shot while walking her dog in Wilmington on Thursday and new information on the man police say shot her.

Police say Shelley Lancaster was shot six times while walking her dog on lake avenue last Thursday. Wilmington Police say her condition continues to improve and she may soon be released from the hospital. The man police say shot her, 35-year-old William Gillmore was shot and killed by police after two incidents on Friday. One taking place at Wrightsville Beach and one on Market Street. Wilmington Police confirmed Gilmore had a history of mental illness.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation over the investigation involving the officer involved shooting of Gilmore.