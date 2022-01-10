Water main break on Carolina Beach road leads to temporary lane closure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A water main break along Carolina Beach Road has led to a temporary lane closure near Southern Boulevard while repairs happen.

A precautionary boil water advisory is currently in place for the surrounding area until CFPUA can fix the issue and test the water quality.

The cause of the water main break hasn’t been released.

Crews say they are working as quickly as possible, but say traffic issues are expected for now.