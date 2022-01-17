‘We need to come together’: Hundreds happy to see MLK parade back in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being canceled due to the Coronavirus in 2021, the Martin Luther King Junior Day Parade was back in Wilmington this year.

Hundreds of people lined the street for the 20th annual Martin Luther King Junior celebration in Wilmington.

The parade started on Hanover Street with the Wilmington Police Department and then the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

There was also a marching band that really got the crowds going. There were a few schools and local and state representatives.

Most people told us they were just really happy to see the parade back this year.

“This parade just reminds us of the things that Martin Luther King wanted for everybody all races of people, so it means everything to us,” Jackie Delts said.

Terry Clarkson said it is a reminder that we need to come together right now.

“It’s good for the community. We need to come together with so much things that’s going on in the world today and around us especially the youth and the violence that’s going on,” Clarkson said. “This is a way for the community to come back together.”

Delts also said people need to remember what to be grateful for right now.

“It seems like to me the world is becoming so evil and we need to step back and be happy that we are here. God’s blessed us to wake up this morning and think about what we can do to make our country better,” Delts said.

New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple walked in the parade. He was happy to see so many people come out for the celebration and said it is extremely important for the community.

“I think it means more than ever especially these days,” Zapple said. “You know a pandemic going on, the partisan divide within our country, to be able to bring everybody together for all those things for all those things that Dr. King held to his heart and tried to put out to us all.”

New Hanover County Commissioner Vice Chair Deb Hays also said this day and this celebration is very important.

“It’s all about unity,” Hays said. “I think it’s all about coming together to celebrate a great man, a great leader and a great member of our national community and also here locally.”

This was the last event after a week long celebration of seven events put on by the the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee.