Weekend checkpoints in Oak Island produce 43 traffic citations and arrests

The Oak Island Police Department holds a checkpoint over Memorial Day Weekend. (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department hosted two multi-jurisdiction checkpoints on Saturday, supported by 10 area agencies.

According to a release from the town, the checkpoints were located on E F Middleton Blvd and Long Beach Road with the goal of ensuring safe, responsible driving.

43 citations and charges were issued during the event, including:

• 7 Driving While Impaired

• 1 Underage Driving While Impaired

• 4 No Operators License

• 2 Driving While License Revoked

• 12 Registration Violations

• 7 Other Traffic Citations

• 8 Narcotics Charges

• 2 other arrests

The effort was conducted in conjunction with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program’s Click it or Ticket Campaign. The Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) unit was present to help process impaired drivers onsite.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Leland Police Department, the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, the Southport Police Department, the Caswell Beach Police Department, the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, the Brunswick County Magistrates Office, the Oak Island Unmanned Aerials Services (UAS) Division, and North Carolina Health and Human Services also participated.