Weekend shooting reported at Town of Atkinson School Gym

A shooting took place at the Town of Atkinson School Gym on Sunday, according to officials (Photo: MGN)

ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — A shooting occurred at a gym in Atkinson over the weekend.

Officials say the incident took place late Sunday afternoon at the Town of Atkinson School Gym.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the victim is being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a Facebook post.

Officers say the suspected shooter hasn’t been arrested yet.

Residents are asked to stay away from the gym while the investigation continues.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.