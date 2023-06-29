WFD Junior Fire Academy aims to get students fired up for career in fire services

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some high schoolers are getting a chance to see what it would be like to go into a career as a firefighter this week.

The Wilmington Fire Department hosting its third annual Junior Fire Academy from June 26 through June 30.

During the camp experience, students are learning skills like CPR, first aid, and what’s like to be a firefighter firsthand.

The department hopes the program will get young people interested in fire services.

One of the students participating in the program says she can see herself becoming a firefighter.

“Since it runs in my family, I’m trying to keep it up, cause I always like to do firefighter and all that like, when I see them on the road I’m oh my god that’s going to be my career, like it’s just crazy to think about,” Daniella Ballatore said.

One of the main reasons Ballatore says she could see herself pursuing a career in the fire service is because her grandfather worked as a firefighter.