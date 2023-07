WFD rescues child accidentally locked inside gun safe

A child was recently rescued after being accidentally locked inside a gun safe (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently rescued a child locked inside a gun safe at a local store.

Officials say the incident took place Saturday at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on New Centre Drive.

The WFD says the child was accidentally locked inside by her sister.

Crews made the decision to quickly cut the hinges off and remove the door to extricate the child.

Thankfully, neither child was injured.