What you need to know about updated COVID boosters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a go for Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters, the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services is expected to start to offer the new vaccine at the start of the week

The Federal Drug Administration and a Center for Disease Control Advisory Committee have given the green light to Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 boosters.

“The booster contains two ingredients in it,” said New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Manager Doctor Jon Campbell.

According to Campbell, one ingredient helps protect from the previous version of COVID and the other ingredient has higher protection against Omicron.

“The specific strain that we’ve been circulating around since December time frame appears to be causing the most recent amount of infections.” he said.

Robin Satterfield came in for a COVID test.

“I just got my results and they were negative,” she said.

Satterfield said she supports vaccines but takes issue with the side effects.

“Seems like I’ve been sicker than usual since I’ve gotten my vaccine,” she said, which is something Campbell said is to be expected.

“With most vaccines, we expect a degree of what we refer to as reactogenicity,” he said.

That’s medical speak for a physical response doctors expect.

“A sore arm or feeling achy or it may be a little more severe with a temperature elevation, headache and fatigue,” he said. “You can take some Tylenol for that, or talk to your doctor.”

According to Campbell those symptoms won’t last a long time.

The original formulation of COVID vaccines will be kept and given to those never boosted.

Children ages 6 and under, and those never vaccinated will be given the regular vaccine.

“Every booster from this point forward, individuals 12 and above will be with the new Bivalent vaccine,” said Campbell.

The updated boosters will continue to be administered, however, if the strain changes again scientist will have to go back to the lab for a new formulation.

“We may need a new recipe very similar to what we do on an annual basis with the seasonal flu vaccine,” he said.

Campbell urges the public to talk to their primary physician for those with questions or concerns.

The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services has a standing order, and will start to offer updated boosters to those over the age of 12 at the Pandemic Operation Center.

The county recommends appointments for initial vaccines, limited boosters and appointments are available on specific days throughout the week, keep in mind Monday September 5, is closed in observance of Labor Day.

The updated boosters are designed to target both the alpha and omicron variant of COVID-19, and are designed to build protection from the alpha and omicron variants of the virus.

The Pandemic Operations Center, which is located at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, will continue to offer COVID-19 resources which include vaccines, limited boosters and on-site testing.

Members of the community are encouraged to come pick up free at-home tests and masks during operating hours which are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

