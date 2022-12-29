‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape Fear this weekend for New Years

This weekend is packed with activities to help you and the family ring in the new year together.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With a warm weather forecast, and excitement in the air, this weekend is packed with activities to help you and the family ring in the new year together.

___

Starting with noon on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, you can bring in the new year with the Wilmington Children’s Museum team at their annual “New Year’s Noon” event.

You can create a streamer wand, decorate your own party crown and make ‘glitzy’ slime while reflecting on the past year.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with the New Year ringing in at noon with a countdown, followed by an “epic confetti toss” on the courtyard!

___

Saturday afternoon, you can head down to Historic Downtown Burgaw for their 5th annual “Blueberry Drop” event.

Entertainment will be provided by The Ace Party Band with popular music across many genres to get everyone dancing!

Spectators are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs with them.

The event will include giveaways, a photo booth, and food vendors.

Hot chocolate will also be for sale by the Lions Club at the event.

The committee strongly encourages no outside coolers, alcohol, or pets at the event.

You won’t want to miss their fantastic fireworks display after the Blueberry drops!

The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes on until 7:30 p.m. with the Blueberry dropping at 7.

___

Saturday night, Carolina Beach is holding their New Year’s Celebration on the beach!

The giant beach ball will be dropped at midnight, followed by a spectacular fireworks demonstration.

This free family-friendly event will feature a DJ and lots of dancing.

There will also be refreshments and party favors available for purchase.

The event begins at 9 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

___

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, you can kick off your new year by plunging for a purpose in Wrightsville Beach!

The 8th annual Wrightsville Beach Plunge benefits Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school and on the path to graduation.

Plunge registration is $35 per person. You can sign up by clicking here.

When you register to plunge, you’ll get a free lightweight hoodie that’s perfect for any weather.

This year, there are two plunge options:

You can take the plunge in person on New Year’s Day in Wrightsville Beach at 12 or 12:30 p.m.

Or– if you can’t make it to Wrightsville Beach but still want to participate, you can register to do a “satellite plunge” which means you can take it from any beach and still donate towards Communities in Schools upon registration.

They’ve had satellite plunges from as close as Carolina Beach and even as far away as the Netherlands.

When you do your satellite plunge, don’t forget to post your experience to social media with the hashtag #WrightsvilleBeachPlunge.

___

If you are closer to Pender County, you can head to Surf City on Sunday for their 18th annual Dolphin Dip Extravaganza!

Wear your costume or bathing suit and join in on the exciting (and free) family-fun event for a good cause.

Pets are also welcome!

Merchandise is available for purchase at the event by cash or check.

Proceeds from the Surf City Dolphin Dip benefit “Share the Table”, which works to fight hunger within Pender and Onslow Counties.

The Dolphin Dip usually has a huge turn out, and this year they are expecting thousands!

So, head to the beach on Sunday, and “plunge” into 2023!