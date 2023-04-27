WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of April 28-30

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a festival for coffee lovers, and a celebration of reptiles, to skateboarding pups and more, this last weekend of the month is full of fun activities for everyone!

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend in the Cape Fear:

_____

If you’re a coffee fanatic, then you certainly won’t want to miss the Wilmington Coffee Fest that’s taking place this weekend.

The two-day event will feature coffee roasters, shops, makers, bakers and more!

There will be coffee tastings, seminars, food trucks and music at the event.

It’s all happening Saturday and Sunday, from 9 am to 3 pm, at Waterline Brewing Company.

Waterline Brewing Company is located at 721 Surry Street #5043 in Wilmington.

_____

We’re heading next to Columbus County, where the first North Carolina Alligator Festival is taking place at Lake Waccamaw!

There’s lots happening, including a local craftsman market, a family fun-run, food, beer and live music!

Of course the guest of honor, live alligators, will be there!

No need to fear, they will be accompanied by experts who are well educated about these reptiles that are common to the area.

The NC Alligator Festival is taking place at the Elizabeth Brinkley Park, starting at 10 am.

Elizabeth Brinkley Park is located at 90 Bald Cypress Circle in Lake Waccamaw.

_____

Also happening Saturday is Skate Dog NC!

The event will feature pro-skateboarding dogs, having some “dawg”-gone good fun, and showing off their gnarly skills on the ramps and rails!

The event is free, and includes free parking as well.

Food trucks will also be on site, in case all of the action works up your appetite.

You can watch the skate dogs in action, and have your dog give skateboarding a try as well!

It’s all happening on Saturday, at Mike Chappell Park from 11 am to 2 pm.

Mike Chappell Park is located at 501 Dow Road South in Carolina Beach.

_____

Zombies, superheroes, villains and more, get ready to geek out!

The Cape Fear Fandom Faire is happening this weekend in New Hanover County.

The free event will be full of nerdy and geeky goodness.

You’re invited to come rock-out your cosplay, see local artists, and meet other fans!

All ages are invited.

It’s taking place on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Public Library.

The Northeast Branch Library is located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

_____

Last but certainly not least, the Food Truck Rodeo is barreling back into Ogden Park this Sunday!

A wide variety of mobile food vendors will be there, including:

Poor Piggy’s Barbecue

Oak City Fish and Chips

Lobster Dogs

Costa Grande Tacos

And so many more!

Entry is free– just bring your appetite and money for food and drinks.

All proceeds benefit the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County.

It’s all happening this Sunday, from (12) Noon to 5 pm at Ogden Park.

Ogden Park is located on Ogden Park Drive in Murrayville.

_____

If you have an event you’d like to see on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.