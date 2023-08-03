WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of August 4th-6th

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From partying with pirates, lip syncing for a great cause, and exploring a variety of mobile meals, there’s no shortage of fun happening on this first weekend of August.

Here’s your look ahead at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

___

Arrrgh! This weekend, you can party like a pirate, as the 2023 Bald Head Island Pirate Invasion takes over the Cape Fear!

Pirates will alive on the island Friday, roaming around, playing music, brandishing swords, and causing mayhem!

Over the two day invasion, there will be Ghost Walks, Sea Battles, Pirate Encampments, Treasure Hunts, Sunday Pancakes with Pirates, and much more.

It’s all happening Friday through Sunday (August 4-6), beginning at Marina Park.

Click here for the full event schedule for the 2023 Bald Head Island Pirate Invasion.

___

You and your friends have a chance to win up to $500 while supporting a great cause at the Lip Sync for the Cure event happening this Friday.

This will be the 7th Annual Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington, and WWAY’s Hannah Patrick will be one of the judges for the competition again this year.

If you want to participate, you can register right now by clicking here.

The top prize is $500, with the runner up receiving $100.

A $25 donation at the door includes dinner for the evening, and 100% of event proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

It’s all happening Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m., at Ironclad Brewery.

Ironclad Brewery is located at 115 N. Second St. in Wilmington.

___

In Brunswick County, food truck fanatics rejoice! Southport is gearing up for its first ever Food Truck Rodeo.

The event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and culinary talents of the local food truck community.

As visitors enjoy their meals, they’ll also enjoy the tunes of the Back Porch Rockers, playing live!

It’s all happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn of the iconic Fort Johnston – Southport Museum and Visitors Center.

The Fort Johnston – Southport Museum and Visitors Center is located at 203 East Bay Street in Southport.

___

There’s plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy the summer while it’s still around.

If you have an event you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.