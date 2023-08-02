WWAY’s Hannah Patrick to judge ‘Lip Sync for the Cure’ with $500 top prize

Hannah Patrick at Lip Sync for the Cure in Wilmington in August 2022 (Photo: Lip Sync for the Cure/ Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have a chance to win $500 and support a great cause at the Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington on Friday.

This will be the 7th annual Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington.

You can register to participate in the lip sync competition up until the day of the event. The top prize is $500 with the runner up receiving $100. Organizers say you can also use props during your performance.

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick will be one of the judges for the competition again this year. Steve Melia will also be a judge.

This fun event benefits the American Cancer Society. All of the proceeds from the events will go to the American Cancer Society.

Lip Sync for a cure is happening at Ironclad Brewery in Wilmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A $25 donation at the door includes dinner for the evening. There will also be drinks available along with a silent auction. The silent auction includes artwork, local services, vacations, and much more.

At the end of the night, Hannah Patrick has agreed to do a lip sync performance to a song choice by the highest bidder. You don’t want to to miss this. She did this last year and says it was quite embarrassing. She plans to embarrass herself again this year for the cause.

Ariana Jo and Kevin Miller started the event several years ago to raise money for cancer research.

You can also donate online. Click here to help the cause.