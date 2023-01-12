WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15

What's Happening (Photo: Juliana Lane/Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it.

From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.

We begin in Kure Beach where history will come alive Saturday morning as Fort Fisher commemorates it’s 158th anniversary of the second battle of Fort Fisher with it’s program, “With Artillery, War is Made.”

Free and open to the public, the living history program will focus on the artillery used at Fort Fisher during the Civil War.

At 10 am, 12 noon, 1:30 pm, and 3 pm, there will be demonstrations of the 32-pounder banded and rifled seacoast gun, the 12-pound Napoleon, and a 10-pound Parrott gun.

Living history displays will be set up in the Fort Grove.

At 11 am and 2 pm, Curator of History Ray Flowers will present ‘The Sword of Fort Fisher’ in the visitor center auditorium. Seating will be limited.

Due to new visitor center construction, visitors are encouraged to park at Battle Acre or the temporary parking lot located immediately south of the museum.

Signs will assist motorists. ADA/handicapped parking is limited to two spaces just north of the museum.

The entirety of the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

___

For years, the “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was downtown Wilmington, until it was recently moved.

CAM has partnered with the arts collective Eighteen Forward to present Black Lives Do Matter at CAM, an eighteen-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds.

Saturday, is a CAM Community Day with free admission to museum galleries and events.

The festivities begin at 11 am with remarks by Greg Miller, Chair, Board of Trustees, Cameron Art Museum, Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilman Clifford Barnett, Councilman Kevin Spears and Eighteen Forward’s Art Director Greyson Davis.

Black Lives Do Matter at CAM opens to the public on Saturday, January 14 and will stay on view through Sunday, May 28.

___

Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day, and the Cameron Art Museum will honor the life and work of the civil rights activist on Saturday and Sunday with its “I Have a Dream Peace Flag Project.”

They’ll have small cloth flags where participants can take inspiration from King’s iconic speech from 1963 and create their own Tibetan prayer flags.

The flags will then be included in a community installation that will be displayed around the Cameron Art Museum Pond.

Saturday is a “CAM Community Day” and all exhibits and events will be free.

However, on Sunday, the event will be $5 for CAM members, and $10 for “not-yet-members.”

The “I Have a Dream Peace Flag Project” event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm on both days.

The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S 17th Street in Wilmington.

More information on this event can be found by clicking here.

___

In Columbus County, their “2023 MLK Walk” will be held in Whiteville on Saturday honoring Dr. King.

It begins at Vineland Station (The Depot) and continues down Madison Street to the old courthouse and back to Vineland Station.

The march will take place from 10 am to 11 am.

___

And in Pender County, there will also be a march for MLK in Rocky Point.

The march will begin at noon at Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 152 Arlington Avenue.

Attendees will begin marching at the church, continue along HWY-117 and back around through the Foodlion parking lot.

When back at the church, a short program will be given to honor Dr. King.

___

That’s just some of the things going on this weekend. Stay tuned on air and on our website every week for your local weekend community events.