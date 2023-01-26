WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 27-29

Here's a look at 'What's Happening' in the Cape Fear for the weekend ahead.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the last weekend of the month, but the fun is just beginning. From learning the ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ to a coffee crawl downtown, there’s lots of fun stuff going on.

If you’re in the mood to laugh a lot, head down to the Wilson Center to see Emmy-Award winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer Wanda Sykes.

She’s performing Friday night, January 27th, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased while supplies last by clicking here.

This event is listed for mature audiences only.

____

If you’re into country line dancing or want to learn how to do it, grab your boots, and head to Brunswick County.

The non-profit Gio Fund is hosting dancing lessons with professional instructors on Friday night (January 27th).

According to organizers, it doesn’t matter if you’re brand new or a line dancing champ, there will be moves for everyone!

Gio Fund is a section 501(c)(3) non-profit no-kill animal welfare fundraising organization serving the greater Wilmington, North Carolina area. Their founders and volunteers are dedicated to raising the much needed funds to help at risk dogs receive shelter, food and medical care.

Tickets are $5 at the door, and proceeds benefit their animal rescue efforts and their pet food pantry.

The Gio Fund is located at 17G Village Rd NE in Leland.

You can learn to dance, have a great time, and help animals at the same time!

____

From helping animals, to helping our sand dunes, we head next to Carolina Beach.

The Cape Fear Chapter of The Surfrider Foundation and volunteers will be placing old Christmas trees in the sand to protect the dunes from washing away.

A press release from the organization details the importance of their event:

“A winter holiday tradition involving otherwise discarded trash is giving the gift of greater health to our area beaches all year long. Few people think of the beach in January, but for the ninth year in a row the Surfrider Foundation of the Cape Fear has been collecting Christmas trees to build up the dunes at Carolina Beach. These efforts not only recycle discarded Christmas trees that would otherwise be sent to the landfill, they help build up sand dunes that protect our coast.”

Head to the Sandpiper Public Beach Access Saturday morning (January 28th) at 10:30 a.m.

Don’t forget to bring a shovel, gloves, and a tape measure!

____

Did you know that National Irish Coffee Day was on Wednesday?

Some places in the Brooklyn Arts District in Wilmington are hosting a “Coffee Crawl” through the neighborhood to give the community a chance to try some coffee-based drinks.

Both non-alcoholic and alcohol versions of the drinks will be available.

Swing by The Eagles Dare at 420 N. 3rd Street for your voting card, and a list of participating places.

The fun starts at noon!

____

Are you ready to rock and roll? Head south of the bridge to Local’s Tavern in Leland.

The Conspiracy will play some of the best rock music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

It’s happening Saturday night starting at 7:00 p.m.

____

If you have a local community event that you would like to see on “What’s Happening”, send us an email at newsroom@wwaytv3.com.