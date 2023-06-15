WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of June 16-18

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –It’s starting to feel like summer outside! This weekend, there are a ton of reasons to get outdoors, celebrate with dad, and take part in some Juneteenth celebrations!

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend in the Cape Fear:

_____

On Friday afternoon, you can get in the weekend mood with a food truck and complimentary beer tasting in Leland!

Unwined on the Square is hosting the event.

Lobster Dog Food Truck is rolling in and will be accompanied by Salt Turtle Beer Company for a few hours of tasty fun.

It’s all happening at Unwined in the Harrington Square Apartments complex in Leland from 5 to 8 p.m.

Unwined is located at 2163 Britton Rd. Suite 120, in Leland.

_____

Burgaw will be “berry” busy as the 20th Annual NC Blueberry Festival is taking over downtown this weekend!

There will be events and a concert Friday night to kick things off, followed by a full day of fun on Saturday.

The festival will include tons of fresh blueberries (of course!) alongside live music, beer and wine, vendors, children’s activities, a car and truck show, and so much more!

Parking and admission are free, and all ages are welcome.

It’s happening on Friday from 2 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in Burgaw.

_____

If you and dad are looking for a good laugh for a good cause, this event is for you!

The Tri Polar Comedy Tour and the American Legion Auxiliary are teaming up for a Comedy Night Fun For All: Dinner and a Show this Saturday night in Holly Ridge.

Tickets are $30 and are not available at the door.

Proceeds from tickets will help support veterans and their families, and also contribute to the funding of American Legion Post 167’s new building.

To get your tickets, it is asked that you call Pat Martin at (910) 617-1454.

You can also text, or call, either of the following for table reservations or tickets:

Mike Bush (203) 623-3821

Dolly Fisher (585) 305-7490

It’s all happening Saturday night with doors opening at 5 p.m., dinner taking place at 6 p.m., and the show starting at 7 p.m. at the Holly Ridge Community Center.

The Holly Ridge Community Center is located at 404 Sound Road in Holly Ridge.

_____

This coming Monday is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating an effective end to slavery in the United States.

On Sunday, you can celebrate Juneteenth at the Cameron Art Museum with free admission to the museum and all activities, live performances, art-making activities, panel discussions, live music, poetry and more!

It’s all happening on Sunday, with children’s activities taking place in the courtyard from noon until 2 p.m., and the Juneteenth celebration continuing from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cameron Art Museum.

The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S. 17th Street in Wilmington.

_____

All the fun is surely heating up in the Cape Fear, and no matter what you do, make sure you take the time to make dad feel special, and make memories with the ones you love most!

