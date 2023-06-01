WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of June 2-4

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re in for some better weather this weekend, and you’ll definitely want to get outside for the first weekend of June!

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend:

We begin in Downtown Wilmington with a Summer Craft Market at the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens.

Over 30 local artists and artisans will be selling items throughout the gardens and visitor center.

Admission is free!

It’s happening on Saturday, June 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burgwin-Wright House in Wilmington.

The Burgwin-Wright House is located at 224 Market Street in Wilmington.

The event features pipe bands, clans, vendors, Highland dancing, herding dog demonstrations and more!

The British Motor Club of the Cape Fear will also be holding their annual car show, and Flying Machine Brewery will be releasing an exclusive limited addition Port City Highland Games Beer!

It’s all happening this Saturday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3600 Randall Parkway in Wilmington.

However, you need to enter the event using the entrance at Burnt Mill Parkway.

Organizers ask that event goers leave their pets and coolers at home.

The event attracts hundreds of people to the area each year, and showcases our region’s carnivorous plants.

Participants can learn about several types of carnivorous plants, why they grow and thrive in our area, and how they trap their prey.

There will be garden guides, educational tables, and activities such as carnivorous plant themed games, arts and crafts, and face painting!

It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden which is located at 3800 Canterbury Road in Wilmington.

Local foodies, this one’s for you– Belville Parks and Recreation is hosting their first Food Truck Rodeo on Saturday!

There will be a bunch of food trucks taking part, and the event features live music by “Everythings.”

Additionally, there will be inflatables, Gelly Ball, and face painting!

All the delicious fun is taking place at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say the event will happen, rain or shine.

The Belville Riverwalk Park is located at 580 River Road SE in Belville.

Built in 1876, the temple is the oldest synagogue in our state!

In the yard sale, you can find:

Furniture

Kitchen, service, and tableware

Decorative and collectible items

Electronics

Tools

Sporting goods

Large toys

Women’s and men’s accessories

Shoes

Costume Jewelry

It begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3rd, at the Reibman Center in Wilmington.

All proceeds will go to the operating and restoration expenses of both the Temple of Israel and the Reibman Center.

The Reibman Center is located at 922 Market Street in Wilmington.

Thursday, June 1st kicks of Pride Month, and if you want to show off your pride, head to the Hi-Wire Pride Fest Celebration

The event benefits the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast , which is a non-profit that offers programming, advocacy, and outreach for the local LGBTQ community and allies in our state.

There will be a X Collective Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring tons of local and ally vendors.

At 3 p.m., there will be a Hi-Wire Pride Community Stage, an open showcase to feature the Port City’s up and coming entertainers.

Then from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a free show featuring performances by Ebony Valentino, Tara Nicole Brooks, Tatianna Matthews, and more!

Finally, you can head to the Pride After Party at Varnish Wilmington. Varnish will be providing a free shuttle service to their downtown location starting at 8 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing is located at 1020 Princess Street in Wilmington and Varnish is located at 23 Market Street in Wilmington.

As you can see, there are lots of fun things taking place. So get outside, and enjoy the fun!

If you have a weekend event that you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.