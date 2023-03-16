WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of March 17-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From an event that celebrates what makes our rural lifestyle unique, and the re-opening of a skatepark, to a park that’s going to the dogs! There are lots of cool events taking place this weekend.

Here’s a look at “What’s Happening” in the Cape Fear:

_____

We are starting in Columbus County, where the Cape Fear Farm Heritage Association presents “Southern Farm Days”.

The weekend long event spans from Friday, March 17th through Sunday, March 19th.

There will be vendors, food, tractor pulls, a wild west show, and lots of wholesome, family fun!

Tickets are $10 per day. Children 11 and under get in free.

Proceeds from “Southern Farm Days” benefit The Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina.

Head to Bill Thompson Lane in Lake Waccamaw.

Gates open Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Click here for more information.

_____

The Town of Oak Island will host a grand re-opening celebration for the Kevin Bell Skatepark on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It’s located in Middleton Park Complex at the corner of Southeast 49th Street and East Dolphin Drive.

The event comes at the end of a four-month construction effort which started in October 2022; and ultimately concludes the two-year-long journey to rebuild the park, following its complete destruction during Hurricane Isaias in August 2020.

The Grand Reopening Celebration will feature live music, free food, and t-shirt giveaways for early attendees.

Activities will also include a full demonstration of the skatepark’s new features, as well as a friendly invitational tournament.

_____

The 14th Annual Strut for Kidz Race benefits Cape Fear Children with Cancer.

It features a one-mile Fun Run, and 5K at Long Leaf Park.

Proceeds support the nonprofit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Cape Fear Region (CCP) which helps children that are battling cancer in New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick Counties.

To register, donate or sign up to volunteer, you can click here.

Here is the Strut for Kidz Race schedule according to the event website:

8:00 a.m. – Registration Opens

9:00 a.m. – 1 Mile Fun Run Starts

9:30 a.m. – 5K and Foam Party Start

10:30 a.m. – Awards (time is approximate), Foam party ends

_____

And last but not least, if you’re near Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre on Saturday, you might start wondering, “Who Let The Dogs Out?”

Paws on Parade will offer lots of dog-gone fun.

Hosted by the Azalea Festival and paws4people, the event is the official “dog garden paw-ty” of the Azalea Festival.

They’ll have live music from Wilmington’s The Hatch Brothers, a canine court pageant, a puppy kissing booth, and professional dog portraits.

Your four-legged friends are welcome, but organizers ask that you keep them on their leash during the event.

Tickets are $15 at the gate.

_____

There’s always lots to do in the Cape Fear, and certainly no excuse to have a boring weekend!

If you have a local event you would like to see on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.