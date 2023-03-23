WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of March 24-26

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for fun things to do on this last weekend of the month, there’s no shortage of cool events happening in our area!

There’s lots of food, fun and festivities for this first weekend of spring.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:

______

We begin in Wilmington where more than 50 vendors will be taking part in The X Collective Pop-Up Market.

Infinite Spins will be providing musical entertainment, and N. Sea Oyster Co. will be slinging up those tasty mollusks.

Stairway To Veggin’ will provide food for the non-meat eaters, and Pie Slayer, Make It Chrispy Microbakery and Sour Joan’s Baked Goods will be providing a range of desserts.

Along with those tasty options, there will be brews available for purchase.

The local market is taking place at Hi Wire Brewing on Saturday, March 25th, from 2 – 6 p.m.

Hi Wire Brewing is located at 1020 Princess Street in Wilmington.

______

Save your appetite on Saturday, because Carolina Beach is hosting their Island Men’s Mac and Cheese Festival!

The festival is a celebration of the popular American comfort food.

Good Hops Brewing is hosting the event where you’ll be able to sample more than 35 varieties of the classic dish.

The Good Noodle Trophy is up for grabs, so come and enjoy unlimited mac and cheese samples and then vote for your favorite!

They will feature meat lovers, spicy, seafood, traditional and vegetarian macaroni and cheese recipes.

For a $10 donation, adults get to sample all of the mac-and-cheesy goodness that they can. Children get in free!

All proceeds go to local charities, and what’s better than mac and cheese for a good cause?

Organizers say that no pets are allowed.

It’s happening at Good Hops Brewing from 1 – 3 p.m. or while the noodles last!

Good Hops Brewing is located at 811 Harper Ave. in Carolina Beach.

______

Saturday is also a special milestone for one Brunswick County beach town.

Sunset Beach will be hosting it’s 60th anniversary celebration event!

They’ll have lots of things to kick off the celebration, including:

Beer & Wine Garden

Live Music featuring DJ Jim Bruno, the Sea and Sand Band, and The Entertainers

Tri-Beach Cruisers Car Club Classic Car Show

Free Hotdogs

Free Door Prizes

Kids Play Zone

Photo Booth

There will be a cornhole tournament taking place at 10:00 a.m. and also Touch a Truck for the kids from 12:30 – 5 p.m.

The Touch a Truck event will feature trucks from Sunset Beach Police. Fire and Public Works Departments.

It’s all happening at Sunset Beach Town Park on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Town Park is located at 206 Sunset Blvd N. in Sunset Beach.

______

Our Chief Weather Guru Lee Haywood says the weather is going to be mild on Saturday night.

So, if you want to enjoy a little time out under the stars, head over to the Town of Belville!

They will be hosting their first Outdoor Movie Night of the year!

Come early to get a good seat, and don’t forget to bring your chair and your blanket!

The fun begins at 7 p.m. at the Belville Riverwalk Park, which is located at 580 River Rd SE in Belville.

______

There are plenty of ways to enjoy your weekend in the Cape Fear.

If you have an event that you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.