WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of May 12-14

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and Sunday is Mother’s Day. There are so many different ways in the Cape Fear to make memories with mom, or find her a gift to show her how special she is.

Here’s a look at ‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape Fear this weekend:

___

Ready to ‘Rock on’?

Then head to the Port City Blitz 6 Festival in Wilmington this weekend.

This two-day event features 35 different bands, 2 stages, and two days of hard-core fun and festivities!

Among the 35 bands are a variety of genres, ranging from Punk, Metal, Doom, Post-Punk and Indie music!

There will also be a “Punk Flea-and-Swap” on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. that will feature dark arts and crafts, unique musical gifts, and lots of funky goods.

Food trucks will also be on site for both days of the event.

It’s all happening on Friday starting at 6 p.m., and on Saturday beginning at 11:45 a.m at Reggies 42nd Street Tavern.

Reggies 42nd Street Tavern is located at 1415 South 42nd Street in Wilmington.

___

Without a doubt, cards and flowers make lovely Mother’s Day gifts, but if you’re looking for something more unique, head to the Pop-Up Mother’s Day Market & Brunch happening this weekend at Waterman’s Brewing.

This market will be hosted outdoors, and feature a variety of hand-made goods such as candles, jewelry, beauty products and more!

You can even grab a mimosa to sip on while you support local businesses.

It’s happening at Waterman’s Brewing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterman’s Brewing is located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington.

___

Another way you can support local businesses is by heading to Leland for the “Food Truck at the Farm” event on Saturday.

You can shop from a variety of dry-aged beef and pasture-raised pork while you enjoy free (yes, free!) pizza from NC Crust Wood Fired Pizza.

They will be serving up personal pizzas with a choice of locally-raised sausage as a topping.

You can go soak up the sunshine, get mom a hearty meal for Mother’s Day, and enjoy the life on the farm.

It’s taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Land & Cattle.

Northwest Land & Cattle is located at 5014 Northwest Road in Leland.

___

In Bladen County, a gallery honoring the late country star Charlie Daniels will host its grand opening event this weekend.

The country music legend spent many summers working on his grandfather’s tobacco farm in Bladen County.

The gallery will honor his life and legacy, and feature a special collection of his beloved items, including fiddles, guitars, stage clothes, furniture, his Challenge Coin Table, his very first personal check from Elvis Presley, and so much more!

It’s taking place on Saturday, at the Grand Regal starting at 1 p.m.

The Grand Regal is located at 1589 White Lake Drive in Elizabethtown.

___

If you have a local event that you’d like to see on “What’s Happening”, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.

Happy Mother’s Day!