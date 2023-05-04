WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of May 5-7

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news! The weekend is almost here, and whether you’re into spring festivals, celebrating Cinco de Mayo, collecting comic books, or sipping wine, there’s a little something happening for everyone this weekend!

Here’s a look at What’s Happening this weekend in the Cape Fear:

___

This Friday (May 5) is Cinco de Mayo, marking Mexico’s victory over the French Army in 1862.

A number of local businesses are hosting celebrations:

Flytrap Brewing will have a Cinco de Mayo party in Wilmington, this lively night of fun and dancing will feature Latin music, traditional Mexican cuisine, specialty drinks and much more!

The event is happening on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Flytrap Brewing.

Flytrap Brewing is located at 319 Walnut Street in Downtown Wilmington.

___

Now to Belville, where the town is hosting it’s Founder’s Day Celebration in the park!

There will be vendors, music, and a ton of family fun.

It’s happening on Saturday at the Belville Riverwalk Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Belville Riverwalk Park is located at 580 River Rd SE in Belville.

___

Also happening Saturday, is the Annual Pender Spring Fest!

All of the vendors on site will be selling home-made, hand-made, and home-grown products right from Pender County!

Even the entertainment is home-grown, featuring local groups and organizations.

If you want to see local artistry, artwork from Pender County School Students will be on display on the Courthouse Square!

The fun takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Courthouse Square is located around the historic courthouse, which is located at 109 North Walker Street in Burgaw.

___

Next, we are heading to Bladen County, where Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting its May Day Jamboree on Saturday in Elizabethtown.

The May Day Jamboree will feature live local entertainment, food trucks, and of course, wine!

The event is free to attend, and fishing is also free that day.

It’s all happening on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lu Mil Vineyard.

Lu Mil Vineyard is located at 438 Suggs-Taylor Road in Elizabethtown.

___

In Wilmington, the best day in comics is back!

Memory Lane Comics is hosting their Free Comic Day Event.

This year, they have over 40 comics to choose from– all for free!

By simply showing up, you can get 5 free comics.

The comic store will be taking over a large portion of Princess Street, with opportunities to meet local creators at their Artist Alley.

It begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Memory Lane Comics.

Memory Lane Comics is located at 201 Princess Street in Downtown Wilmington.

___

If you have a local event that you’d like to see featured on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.