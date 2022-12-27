While some opened presents, others miss the presence of loved ones on Christmas

Christmas lights (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some families opened presents this weekend, others spent time around the tree missing the presence of lost loved ones.

Monday marks eight years since the last time Jennifer Hatcher spoke to her son, Dillon Morris. The 20-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on December 27, 2014.

After her son died, she lost her mother and daughter soon after.

“You get used to them not being there, but you never get over it and you never stop missing them,” Hatcher said. “Around holidays like this…it’s hard.”

Dillon’s case is still unsolved, making it difficult for Hatcher to find peace. It’s a similar feeling for Rita Roland.

“You can be at nighttime sleeping and you’ll wake up and realize she’s not coming back. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody, no other grandparents to go through what I’m going through,” Roland said.

Roland’s granddaughter, 16-year-old Destiny Roland, was killed in the mass shooting at a house party on Kidder Street in April 2021. No charges have been filed in the shooting that led to the death of three people.

“You know, I pray a lot. I know that God’s got my back and he’s seeing this through,” Roland said. “You just can’t express how you feel. It seems like it didn’t happen, it seems like it was yesterday.”

Two strangers with the same wish for justice in the death of their loved ones.

Both of these cases are unsolved. If you have any information about what happened on Kidder Street or what happened to Dillon Morris, contact Wilmington Police or tip anonymously with the Tip 411 app.