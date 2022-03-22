Whiteville City Council considers rezoning plot for 72-unit apartment complex

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville City Council will consider rezoning an empty lot as a Residential Multi Family zone.

Council will consider the rezoning in their 6:30 meeting Tuesday night. The lot, currently zoned for highway serving businesses, could be rezoned for a proposed 72-unit apartment building.

Whiteville’s Planning Board unanimously voted to recommend approval to City Council. The units, proposed by Joey Russell with Southern Properties and Development, would sit on 300 West Hay Street.