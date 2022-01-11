Whiteville City Schools moves to virtual learning

Virtual learning runs from Wednesday through Friday

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — More schools in our area are reverting to virtual learning due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Whiteville City Schools said in a Facebook post that a tremendous increase in the number of COVID related cases among staff and students has impacted the ability to continue in-person learning.

Monday night, the Board of Education approved the recommendation for schools to revert to virtual learning starting Wednesday and running through Friday.

CCP courses at Southeastern Community College will follow the normal plan of operations for Southeastern. In addition, the mandatory wearing of face coverings will begin effective immediately.

Earlier this week, Bladen County Schools announced East and West Bladen High Schools were moving to remote learning for the week due to staffing issues caused by Covid-19.