Whiteville man arrested on charges of child rape

Michael Chayton Bullard has been arrested for allegedly raping a child (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.

21-year-old Michael Chayton Bullard was taken into custody on Monday on charges of 1st Degree Child Rape.

He was arrested at his home on Northwood Drive.

Bullard was given a $150,000 secured bond.

He is awaiting trial.