Whiteville man charged in restaurant parking lot shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened last year in a restaurant parking lot.

According to the Whiteville Police Department (WPD), the incident happened outside San Jose Mexican Restaurant at 1616 S. Madison Street on October 29, 2021.

One person was injured in the shooting and police identified the suspect as Jalen Shipman of Whiteville.

Shipman was arrested by New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies on January 25 on a warrant obtained by WPD. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

To report illegal activity or crime tips, call the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.