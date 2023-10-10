Whiteville man receives Hometown Hero Award

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — One Columbus County man received recognition and an award for his service to the country and community.

In Whiteville, veteran and active community member, Samuel Cokley, was surprised with a $500 check and plaque in his honor.

Selected by Alcova Mortgage for this Hometown Hero Award, Cokley served in the United States Airforce.

As described by his friends and family, Cokley always has a smile on his face and is quick to offer help to anyone who needs it — despite having undergone 12 operations on his legs.

Cokely said he never expected to receive this award and he said his actions come from his heart.

“I ain’t know what they were doing. Just having fun with them. I love this community right here, it’s real nice. Real nice, I love it over here,” Cokley said.

Cokley said it’s not receiving this award that will motivate him to continue his good deeds, it’s the people who saw him fit for such an award.