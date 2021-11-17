Wildcats soccer team once again state-bound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wildcats have had one singular goal since the beginning of the season – a state championship. 27 games later, they are on the doorstep.

Behind four goals from Aidan Payne, now the school’s record holder for single-season goals, New Hanover bested the only team the Wildcats did not beat this year. They tied Cardinal Gibbons 2-2 on a mutual field back in August. Tuesday night at Legion stadium was a very different outcome.

New Hanover’s state championship bout against Hough will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Complex.