Wildfire not impacting ILM flights

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The wildfire in Brunswick County has some air travelers on edge.

We checked in with Wilmington International Airport to see if the thick smoke is impacting flights coming in and out of the Cape Fear.

An ILM spokesperson says they are not seeing any cancellations or delays from the Pulp Road fire at this time.

They are urging anyone with flight plans to monitor the airport’s website and social media for any updates.