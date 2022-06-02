Wildlife enforcement officers issued 123 boating warnings, 58 citations over Memorial Day weekend

NC Wildlife Resources Commission (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the Wilmington area over Memorial Day weekend that spanned from Friday, May 27th to Monday, May 30th, local wildlife enforcement officers issued 123 boating warnings and 58 boating citations, including 8 citations for boating under the influence.

Statewide in North Carolina, officers issued 762 warnings and 518 citations, including 53 citations for boating under the influence.