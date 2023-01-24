William Hicks, man accused of killing Wilmington woman, makes first court appearance

Williams Hicks made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon for allegedly killing KC Johnson (Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing a Wilmington woman has been extradited to New Hanover County and made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

26-year-old William Hicks was escorted into the courtroom around 3:00 p.m.

Hicks is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping in the death of KC Johnson.

Police say Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street in Wilmington on January 13th and was later arrested in Horry County.

Hicks will receive a court appointed attorney

The judge ordered Hicks held without bond.