Wilmington Art Association presents 40th annual spring show and sale at NC Azalea Festival

(Photo: Joseph F Hunt)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Art Association (WAA) has announced its 40th Annual Juried Spring Art Show and Sale featuring an exhibition of new works featuring artists from Wilmington and surrounding areas.

The show is the Official Art Show of the North Carolina Azalea Festival, and will be held at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 South 2nd Street, Wilmington.

The show will be open daily April 2nd-9th from 10am to 5pm, and April 10th from 10am to 4pm.

This year 195 artists submitted works to the juried competition and more than 200 works were accepted for display. The

works selected for the show include oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, photography, and a section of 3-D art.

In addition to the accepted displayed pieces, each accepted artist will be able to offer bin work for sale.

The WAA is to be one of the first live events of this year’s Azalea Festival, and to present the show to the public after the constraints imposed by the pandemic.

Wilmington and its surrounding communities are home to many very accomplished and award-winning artists, and this show provides local residents and visitors a wonderful opportunity to see a great variety of high-quality artwork.

The event will include:

• Free admission

• Display of over 200 high-quality 2-D and 3-D works of art

• WAA “Art Ambassadors” available to answer questions or assist in any way needed

• Monetary prizes: First Place $1,000 Second Place $750 Third Place $500

• Other Awards: The Queen’s Ribbon (new this year), Honorable Mention, Memorial Awards, Donor Awards,

• Visitors will be able to cast votes for the People’s Choice Award

• Sale of exhibited art

• Sale of bin work art

• Portions of the sale proceeds will support programs of the Wilmington Art Association

• The show will observe North Carolina Covid-19 Executive Orders