Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

Several transportation projects are receiving funding across the Cape Fear (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area.

The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:

New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project – Multi-use path (W – 5703C) – $461,949

Town of Leland, US 17 Pedestrian Crossing Safety Improvements – $666,623

City of Wilmington, South 3rd Street and Ann Street Traffic Signal Installation – $971,840

Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority, Passenger Amenity Upgrades (installation of transit shelters and benches) – $339,000

Town of Wrightsville Beach, Causeway Drive Bicycles and Pedestrian Improvements – $269,245

NCDOT – Division 3 Traffic Services, South 3rd Street and Orange Street Traffic Signal Installation – $542,400

The WMPO says the funding is in support of regional efforts to improve and modernize local transportation infrastructure.