Wilmington-based hemp and wellness company launches new sleep and skincare products

Vertically Integrated Hemp-Based Wellness Company Launches Sleep Better Nano Jellies, Vitamin C Serum, Peptide Serum, Brightening Pads, and Three New Collections

Vitamin C Serum (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)

Sleep Better Nano Jellies (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)

Skincare Line (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)

Luminous Collection (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)

Brightening Pads (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)



Beauty Inside and Out Collection (Photo: Green Compass, Inc.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — USDA-Certified Organic hemp-based wellness company, Green Compass, announces the launch of four new products and three new collections targeting better sleep and more radiant skin.

“Now, arguably more than ever, the world is in need of quality rest and more self-care,” says Meredith Cook, Green Compass’ Founder and President. “Knowing nearly half of us struggle with sleeping through the night, we set out to find something that could help people find more calmness and relaxation. We discovered CBN-a, a powerful cannabinoid that has been shown to help with healthy sleep. We then took the opportunity to create a line of skincare products that connect beauty and nature while encouraging a moment or two for daily self-love—true beauty inside and out.”

Here are some of the new products and their descriptions from Green Compass.

Sleep Better Nano Jellies

Sleep Better Jellies with Nano-Advanced CBN Hemp Flower Extract combine a dreamy blend of organic Ashwagandha, Passionflower and Lemon Balm to promote a restful night of sleep. A soothing formula helps to calm the mind and provide natural relaxation for healthy sleep cycles. Blackberry flavor gives you a taste of sweet dreaming and better daytime awareness. Good sleep without the fog.

Sweet Dreams Collection

Pair Sleep Better Nano Jellies with Sleep Boost for help falling asleep faster and staying asleep for healthier sleep cycles. Sleep Boost is a perfect complement for daily hemp regimens, improving sleep quality with Green Compass’ potent botanical extracts like lavender, Roman chamomile, vanilla, and lemon balm.

Brightening Pads

Reveal clearer, more luminous skin with these triple-exfoliating pads. A concentrated blend of salicylic, lactic and mandelic acids sweep away dead skin that dulls the complexion, creating a bright, radiant glow. These exfoliants also promote skin clarity and even tone, while helping to rid pores of impurities. Soothing herbal extracts keep the appearance of redness in check.

Peptide Serum

This expert formulation contains a complex of powerful peptides, skincare’s toughest weapon in the fight against visual signs of aging. In addition, a combination of hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract helps to ensure effective delivery of the potent peptides, while infusing the skin with a boost of hydration to instantly plump the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin C Serum

A powerful antioxidant serum that protects the skin against environmental stress, brightens and boosts radiance, improves the appearance of dullness, and targets the look of dark spots, pigmentation, and discoloration. Vitamin C Serum smooths skin texture while a flood of hydration leaves a glow that will help you feel sunny and bright.

Luminous Collection

Reveal clearer, more radiant skin with the Luminous Collection. The Luminous Collection combines Green Compass’ three clean-label skincare products to create an everyday skincare ritual: Brightening Pads, Peptide Serum, and Vitamin C Serum.

Beauty Inside and Out Collection

Further reinforce your daily skin routine with the Beauty Inside Out Collection. This collection includes Brightening Pads, Peptide Serum, Vitamin C Serum, and Fresh Melon Collagen Powder for true beauty inside and out.

Links to all of the products can be reached here:

Founded in Wilmington, NC, Green Compass is a mission-based market leader in the hemp-based wellness industry. The company is a social selling brand that harnesses the power of clean, USDA-certified organic hemp to develop and manufacture a broad range of clean-label, safe, and trustworthy products including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp-derived compounds.