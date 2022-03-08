Project Transit revealed: Wilmington-based MegaCorp Logistics to expand freight brokerage firm by creating 300 new jobs

Shipping containers (Photo: Libreshot)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — MegaCorp Logistics plans to create 300 new jobs in Wilmington over the next five years thanks to a hefty incentives grant the company recently received.

The company, headquartered in Wilmington, is one of America’s top freight brokerage firms. Known as Project Transit, it was also one of the four businesses City of Wilmington and New Hanover County voted to issue economic incentive packages.

On March 1, Wilmington City Council approved a $40,000 economic incentive over the next five years in exchange for new jobs and investment in the area. The week before, New Hanover County voted to contribute $300,000 over the next five years.

“We have a presence and opportunity to expand in multiple markets, but our commitment to Wilmington is steadfast,” said Ryan Legg, MegaCorp’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our partnership with Wilmington Business Development specifically helped to reaffirm the decision and navigate the process at the local level. We are excited to continue our growth trajectory here at home.”

MegaCorp was founded in 2009 and specializes in full truckload shipments servicing all U.S. business sectors. The company arranges freight transportation and intermodal logistics from small, privately held firms to Fortune 500 corporations.

In 2021, MegaCorp shipped 200,000 truckloads and the company is ranked nationally as a top 40 brokerage company by Transport Topics, a transportation industry news service in Arlington, Va.

MegaCorp currently employs 567 people, with 375 in the region.

The company’s new positions will include operations personnel, sales professionals, support staff and other workers.

Salaries for the new jobs will average $62,917 annually. The company’s expansion is expected to spark nearly $18.9 million in yearly payroll impact for the region.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the expansion is “a validation of the city’s longstanding efforts to create high quality jobs by investing in the building blocks of a prosperous local economy.”

New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington both recently approved performance-based incentives in support of MegaCorp. Local government officials, along with Wilmington Business Development (WBD), worked together to facilitate the company’s selection of Wilmington for the expansion.