Wilmington bomb squad investigating suspicious item in Pender County

Police lights (Photo: Pixabay)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office called in the Wilmington Police Department’s bomb squad to investigate a suspicious item Thursday night.

A Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said a person walking along the Cape Fear River near Miller Pond Park found a suspicious item and reported it just before 5 p.m.

Wilmington’s bomb squad was called in to evaluate and remove the item.

Authorities said the item is not near any homes or structures. The PCSO spokesman could not describe the item, but said it could be some kind of homemade device.

Officials said the bomb squad is going to detonate the item in place instead of removing it.